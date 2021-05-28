Which Georgia counties have the best and worst vaccination rates?

The state ranks near the bottom in the country for vaccination rates.

ATLANTA — Georgia's vaccination rate is lagging badly behind the rest of the country - ahead of only two states in the entire Union, in fact.

But there are some counties doing better than others - and some, of course, also doing even worse than the average.

So where are they?

At the top end, you have Oconee County at 40%. This makes a bit of sense - it's right outside of Athens, and UGA and other colleges have made a big push to vaccinate their students and community, and it figures there's probably a lot of UGA spillover in Oconee.

Around metro Atlanta, Fulton, Cobb and Fayette are also among the most-vaccinated counties in the state. Towns County, in north Georgia, also stands out.

Pulling up at the back, there's Long County, southwest of Savannah, and Chattahoochee County, to the southeast of Columbus, both at about 10%.

Many of the least-vaccinated counties are clustered in the southeast of the state, including Long's direct neighbor Liberty County. One southeast Georgia cluster that connects Bleckley, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Treutlen, Jeff Davis and Bacon counties in particular pops out on the state map.

The next obvious question: Is there any correlation between a county's vaccination rate and COVID-19 case rate at the moment? The answer is it's a bit all over the place.

According to figures that approximate the spread of cases by rating your risk of contracting COVID if you're around at least 50 other people, even in little-vaccinated Long County you're only at about a 3% risk. That compares pretty favorably to highly-vaccinated Oconee County's 2% risk.