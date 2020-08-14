After getting messages from viewers about a letter given to parents from the Bleckley County School District, we set out to verify what's true.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Late last week, Bleckley County viewers sent us pictures of a paper from the Bleckley Schools reopening plans.

It states that the school district will not be reporting any positive COVID-19 cases. Instead, it would be left up to the state Department of Public Health.

We spoke to superintendent Steve Smith and asked him if the district would be transparent about positive cases in the school, and he says it is true, they will be transparent with families.

He emphasizes the paper was not a note sent home to parents, but just a page of the reopening plan that all families were given.

He verified by next week, a new notice will be sent to parents stating that all positive cases will be reported both by the school and the Department of Public Health.