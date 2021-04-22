VERIFY: No, you don't have to wait to give blood after getting your COVID-19 vaccine

We spoke to Holly Winner with the American Red Cross and checked with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to verify.

MACON, Ga. — As more and more people are getting vaccinated here in Georgia, some are wondering what to do if they want to give blood after getting their shot.

Nick Wilbur is fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 and gave blood for the third time on Thursday.

"I keep coming back because it's just a small way that we can make an impact on the community and that we can make a difference in a lot of people's lives here in Central Georgia," he says.

So do you have to wait to donate blood after getting vaccinated?

We spoke to Holly Winner with the American Red Cross and checked with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to verify.

"I have received that question on occasion," says Winner.

According to our sources, you don't have to wait.

"There is not a necessary waiting period between receiving your COVID-19 vaccine that is approved in the U.S. and donating blood," she says.

Holly Winner, Executive Director of the Central and Midwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross, says if you're donating blood, it also doesn't matter which vaccine you get.

"As long as it is a vaccine that is approved by the U.S., then you are good to go."

The FDA has that same guidance posted on their website.

As long as you received a "non-replicating, inactivated, or mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine," you can donate without a waiting period.

However, they say people who got a live, weakened viral vaccine must wait 14 days.

So far, we don't have that type of COVID-19 vaccine approved in the U.S.

"As long as you're feeling great and you're not running a fever and you're symptom-free, then please come out and donate. It doesn't make a difference. The blood is needed," says Winner.

So we can verify that no, you don't have to wait to give blood after getting your COVID-19 vaccine, as long as you are symptom-free and got a shot that is approved in the U.S.