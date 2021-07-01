The CDC issues vaccine cards to health professionals in order to help you keep track of the vaccination

MACON, Ga. — People are asking, "Will you get a card proving that you've received the COVID-19 vaccination, and will you need to keep the card to participate in future activities?"

Our sources are Melissa Brantley with the South Central Health District, Sherrie Rollins, Employee Health Manager with Coliseum, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC issues vaccine cards to health professionals in order to help you keep track of the vaccination you received, when you received your first dose, and when you should receive your second dose.

Melissa Brantley with the South Central Health District says that this card serves as more of an "appointment reminder" card.

"This is important because based on which vaccine you get, there's a certain time period in which you need to come back and get that vaccine, and that second vaccine is what really boosts that immune system," Brantley said.

Sherrie Rollins says this card is important so that when you go get your second dose, you don't get the wrong one.

"On this card, we're going to have the name of the vaccine that they're receiving," Rollins said, which will be either Pfizer or Moderna.

"Once you receive either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you're going to get a second vaccine in 21 or 28 days respectfully -- 21 for Pfizer, 28 for Moderna," Rollins said.

Both sources say if you ever lose your card that shows when you got vaccinated, it won't be the end of the world.

"Most physicians or public health, if we're giving the vaccine, we're going to enter that into an immunization registry, so we will have record of that. This is really just for that individual to hold on to, to serve as a reminder, to go get that second dose," Brantley said.

So we verify -- yes, you will get a card proving that you've received the COVID-19 vaccination.