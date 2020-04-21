WARNER ROBINS, Ga. —

Around July 2nd or 3rd each year, McConnell-Talbert Stadium is packed out with hundreds of people wearing red, white, and blue, all of them anticipating the concert and the main event -- fireworks. However, the city of Warner Robins says that's not happening this year.

“What you love about it is the fireworks, the bands they bring in. They've brought in some class acts over the last few years,” said Jim Taylor. “Everyone takes their shields down. Everybody is all in one. It's a very patriotic time.”

Jim Taylor is listing off all the things he looks forward to every year from the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration. Taylor has volunteered for at least 5 years. When he heard the news, Taylor said he had a lot of emotions, but "disappointed" wasn't one of them.

“I think you do have a lot of caution moving forward, pulling groups together,” Taylor said.

Taylor added that the decision may not be a popular one, but it's a wise one.

Mayor Randy Toms says the committee has considered for weeks whether to move forward with the event. However, they ultimately decided to cancel.

“It's too much of a gamble under the circumstances,” Toms said.

The event, as it usually does, would draw in thousands of people in close quarters. Toms says though the city may be done with its battle against COVID-19 by then, “I think we won't be past the concern,” he added.

So there could even be a fear of going to large events like this. Then, there's the money involved.

“If we start signing contracts, making sponsorship deals available, and then this thing drags out longer than we think, then we're stuck in a "no man's land" of a point of no return,” Toms said.

Instead, Toms says the city is considering organizing an event later this year to celebrate those on the front lines of COVID-19.

“The city, to have something to celebrate the end of this battle with COVID-19 and to celebrate certain members of our society that are giving everything they can to fight this battle,” Toms said.

Toms says he hopes to see the event happen some time this fall to celebrate first responders and healthcare workers.

