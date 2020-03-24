WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Religious services are suspended at Centerpoint Church for the next few weeks, but about 25 congregation volunteers are still working to serve the Central Georgia community.

They're running "Errands for the Elderly" during the COVID-19 outbreak.

They're also helping people with compromised immune systems that should be limiting their public exposure.

Centerpoint Church events and outreach coordinators Rebecca Boesen and Jessica Piper say they want people in Central Georgia to know that they are here to help them.

"We wanted to still be present in our community and showing people that we're here for them and we want to help them," says Piper. "It's like an errand delivery. So we'll pick up your groceries for you or prescriptions, or just any essential errands that you need run during this time to keep them inside their homes and not out in the population and at risk."

Volunteers will comply with CDC guidelines, wear protective gear, and stay at a social distance.

"Each one of our volunteers will have a face mask to wear in their pick-up bag, disinfectant wipes, and a pair of gloves," says Boesen.

After making a delivery, volunteers will put all of their protective gear items in a plastic shopping bag and throw it away.

Piper and Boesen say that when someone calls to schedule a delivery, their volunteer team will talk to them individually about how they'd like to pay for the goods. But the delivery is free.

They're working Monday through Saturday from around 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but are flexible and willing to help those who need it.

"It's just another way for Centerpoint and its volunteers to show everyone God's love during this time of COVID-19. With the quarantine that's in place and social distancing, it can be kind of taxing," says Boesen.

The group is serving people in Warner Robins, Kathleen, Byron, Bonaire and Perry over the next few weeks.

To reach their volunteer team, you can call 478-227-2514.

To visit the church website, click here.

Centerpoint Church volunteers take groceries to senior citizens

