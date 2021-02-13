The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is in phase 1C of the vaccination process.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — "Everything went tip-top," said veteran Joseph Bradley, after he was able to get his COVID-19 vaccination.

On Monday, one part of the VECTR (Veterans Education Career Transition Resource) Center in Warner Robins turned into a vaccination site for veterans. The partnership with the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is focused on getting more veterans vaccinated.

"I called this week -- Monday, in fact -- and they set me up for today at 10:30," Bradley said.

Dublin VA Medical Director David Whitmer says so far 5,934 vets have been vaccinated or about 14 percent of the veteran population the Dublin VA serves.

"In our in-patient nursing home, the community living center, we've been able to vaccinate 76 percent of those patients, those veterans," Medical Director of the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center David Whitmer said.

Veterans can schedule appointments in Bibb, Laurens, and now Houston County. With things ramping up, Whitmer says they are moving into phase 1C.

"Those are veterans that are 65 and over, as well as veterans that are maybe younger than 65 that have certain comorbidities, and our scheduling team is contacting those eligible veterans and letting them know when the next available appointment is," Whitmer said.

That means vets under 65 with underlying health conditions can now get the Moderna vaccine from the VA.

"It is so important for us to distribute this vaccine and those veterans who are eligible to take it take it," Whitmer said.