WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Due to the COVID-19 crisis, The American Dental Association last month recommended dentists only do urgent and emergency procedures. One Houston County dental office is preparing to open this Friday, but as Wanya Reese explains, things are going to look different for patients.

"We are in one of the most dangerous professions, if you put it that way, as far as contracting COVID-19 virus," Doctor Alex Bell said.

Bell is with Family Dental Associates and says aerosols that come from dental tools put his workers at risk of catching the coronavirus.

"Our drills, hand pieces, as we call them, generate air, water, spray, that takes the potential viruses that are inside the mouth and sprays them out all throughout the room," Bell said.

That is why his office is using new safety measures like asking patients before they arrive if they are feeling sick.

"You will text us or phone us when you get to the office parking lot, we will have someone meet you at the entrance way, we will go over those questions again, we will take your temperature," Bell said.

Then, an employee will have you wash your hands and take you to the treatment area. That is where you will find a dentist in full Personal Protective Equipment. Bell says improved their filtration system in the building to keep the air clean.

"You are not going to recognize your dentist and favorite dental assistant right away," Bell said.

Bell says they are making sure dirty dental tools go straight to their sterilization room. All of these measures will remain in place until they can return back to normal.

"We are going to be phasing in the types of treatments we do, we don't want to bring in a lot of patients to expose them," Bell said.

Bell says it could be 6 to 8 weeks before hygienists are allowed back in the office, but he says they are relying on information from the CDC and American Dental Association before they make any decisions.

