WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — All week, people have been calling over and over to try to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Harold Powers says it took many calls to get through, but after a series of automated questions, and having to wait on hold for 20 minutes, he was able to get an appointment.

On Monday, Powers got the shot that made the effort worth it.

"This virus seems to affect different people different ways, and like I said, I've got some preexisting conditions and I'm just looking forward to things getting back a little normal," Powers said.