Warner Robins no longer requiring masks for fully-vaccinated people in buildings

Monday's approval is an amendment to the August 2020 citywide mask policy enacted by the City of Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins mayor and city council passed a resolution Monday that says masks are no longer required for fully-vaccinated people inside of city buildings.

This comes after Georgia's declining COVID-19 cases and Governor Brian Kemp's latest executive order rolled back rules for schools, restaurants, bars, conventions, childcare facilities, live performance venues, and other organizations.