Warner Robins no longer requiring masks for fully-vaccinated people in buildings

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins mayor and city council passed a resolution Monday that says masks are no longer required for fully-vaccinated people inside of city buildings.
This comes after Georgia's declining COVID-19 cases and Governor Brian Kemp's latest executive order rolled back rules for schools, restaurants, bars, conventions, childcare facilities, live performance venues, and other organizations.
Monday's approval is an amendment to the August 2020 citywide mask policy enacted by the City of Warner Robins.