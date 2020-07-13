x
Skip Navigation

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

coronavirus

Washington County courthouse closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Facebook post says a private company will be coming in to sanitize the building.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — Washington County's main courthouse building in Sandersville is closed until this Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A Facebook post from Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says a private company will be coming in to sanitize the building and other county locations.

Cochran also encouraged everyone to follow state public health guidelines.

"We ask for everyone to be patient as we work to keep the employees and the public that use this facility as safe as possible," Cochran said in the post.

Post by 109694510487312.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Wrightsville woman charged with beating baby with a belt

Person of interest sought in shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

Bibb County Sheriff's Office launches 'Concord Project' to bring community together

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.