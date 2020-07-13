Washington County courthouse closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Facebook post says a private company will be coming in to sanitize the building.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — Washington County's main courthouse building in Sandersville is closed until this Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A Facebook post from Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says a private company will be coming in to sanitize the building and other county locations.

Cochran also encouraged everyone to follow state public health guidelines.

"We ask for everyone to be patient as we work to keep the employees and the public that use this facility as safe as possible," Cochran said in the post.

