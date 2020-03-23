WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County is joining a growing list of communities issuing a curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says the Board of Commissioners consulted with the county Board of Health and Emergency Management Agency before declaring a state of emergency.

The declaration stops gatherings of 10 or more people including church services, funerals, family reunions, and political events starting Tuesday.

A curfew for nonessential travel was also issued between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., the Facebook post says. This does not include work-related travel and emergency situations. The curfew starts Monday night.

The post makes it clear the declaration does NOT stop businesses with 10 or more employees from operating.

This comes as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19 Monday at noon.

The declaration is in place until further notice.

Here's a list of Central Georgia counties and cities that have a curfew.

