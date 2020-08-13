According to a news release from the school district, the student is isolated at home following guidelines from the Department of Public Health.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County Public Schools has confirmed that a Washington County High School student has tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

According to a news release from the school district, the student is isolated at home following guidelines from the Department of Public Health. The release says everyone who may have been exposed or had contact with the student has been notified and directed to quarantine.

The district says the school's classrooms will be disinfected and cleaned, and both students and staff are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.