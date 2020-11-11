With cases slowly spiking across the state, one county in Central Georgia is seeing a larger jump than others.

"Our most recent operation summary, looking specifically at Washington County, there was a significant increase in the incidence rate," says Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District.

A report from the North Central Health District says in the last two weeks, the amount of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County have jumped 174 percent.

"We also state that 53 percent of those new cases during that time period, they were all involved in congregate care settings, long-term care facilities where there are currently outbreaks going on," says Hokanson.

In this two-week span, about 60 percent of cases were people 50 and older with the age 50 to 64 range taking up 22 percent.

Hokanson says although this spike in confined to nursing homes, people in Washington County should still make sure they are careful.

"We see gaps in things like infection control procedures, day-to-day use of these guidelines such as wearing masks, such as social distancing, washing hands, that allows opportunities for COVID to continue to spread in a community," says Hokanson.

David Flanders, CEO of Washington County Regional Medical Center, says they've seen a small increase in the positive cases in the hospital.

"We've seen a small surge but not to our capacity. Right now, we have seven patients in the hospital. We have capacity for 12, so it is approaching that level," he says.

Flanders says although the hospital is not at capacity right now, they're ready for any surges that could be on the way.

"We've stockpiled a good bit of PPE in preparation for another surge. We feel pretty good about our stockpile right now," he says.