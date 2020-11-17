WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Washington County will be learning remotely for two days due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a Facebook post on the Washington County Public Schools page Monday evening, the move to remote learning is "in an effort to remain proactive and not reactive." The post says the virtual classes will be Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1. School activities will continue. Meals will be available for pick-up at all schools and information on meal schedule will be forthcoming.
The school district says the remote days are a "trial run" to ensure a seamless transition between in-person and remote learning in the event of an outbreak. The post also says Thanksgiving break will be held as scheduled from November 23 - November 27 with the remote days following. On December 2, students will return to school as normal.