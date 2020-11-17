Washington County Public Schools says the move to remote learning is "in an effort to remain proactive and not reactive."

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Washington County will be learning remotely for two days due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a Facebook post on the Washington County Public Schools page Monday evening, the move to remote learning is "in an effort to remain proactive and not reactive." The post says the virtual classes will be Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1. School activities will continue. Meals will be available for pick-up at all schools and information on meal schedule will be forthcoming.