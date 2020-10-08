Watch Live | Gov. Kemp, U.S. Surgeon General discuss expanded COVID-19 testing

The press conference is taking place at the new mega testing site at the airport.

ATLANTA — Alongside Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams spoke Monday at the new mega COVID-19 testing site at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Adams admitted that the pandemic has hit us hard, but stressed that we don't need to wait until an effective vaccine is available to return to our normal lives as he urged Georgians to follow the basic public health measures that are recommended.

The three basic needs for Georgians are to wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing, Adams said.

Kemp said that in Georgia there are now more than 170 testing sites and that the positiveity rate continues to decline.

"We cannot stop here," Kemp said. "We are not out of the woods yet and we cannot take our foot off the gas."

He said the location at the airport, in Clayton County, has the capacity to test up to 5,000 people a day.

Adams demonstrated how easy testing was and even demonstrated the nasal swab during the news conference.

Adams' biggest concern, he said, was asymptomatic spread, and explained that was the main reason why it is so important to wear a mask.

This testing site is located at 1800 Sullivan Road in College Park and will be open for roughly two weeks, from Aug. 10 to Aug. 26. Hours for testing are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As of Sunday afternoon, Georgia has recorded 216,596 cases of the coronaviurus. There have been 4,199 reported deaths from the virus.

