Watch Live: Gov. Kemp, other officials give update on COVID-19

The press conference comes just after Kemp's order suspending local ordinances that call for the public to wear masks.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver an update on the state's coronavirus pandemic response in a news conference at the State Capitol on Friday.

The press conference will be held at 8 a.m., and will be streamed here on 13wmaz.com.

The following are also expected to attend the briefing: Commissioner for Georgia Department of Public Health Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Adjutant General with Georgia National Guard Tom Carden, Director of Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Homer Bryson, Commissioner for Georgia Department of Community Health Frank Berry and State School Superintendent for Georgia Department of Education Richard Woods.

RELATED LINKS

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.