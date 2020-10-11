"We already missed Easter, so we decided we weren't going to miss Thanksgiving," said Crystal Smith.

MACON, Ga. — As Thanksgiving approaches, families are making plans to celebrate, even in the midst of a pandemic. We spoke with local families to see how they're spending the holiday.

Crystal Smith and her family are having a large gathering. Her family is having a potluck and eating outdoors. She said they'll be cautious, but they don't want the pandemic to stop their fun.

"It's going to be about 30 to 40 people," said Smith.

"We already missed Easter, so we decided we weren't going to miss Thanksgiving. I don't think we should let this freeze us and I think that we need to realize that life is going to have to continue on and we can't continue to stay away from each other," she said.

Katelyn Grandison's celebration will be small. Her family is hosting a Zoom Thanksgiving, but she's also having a "Friendsgiving" for about 10 people.

"My family is kind of trying to quarantine it out when it comes to not having a big gathering because they were talking about a Zoom Thanksgiving, but I'm also having a 'Friendsgiving' at my house where I'm cooking, I feel like Thanksgiving has always been a big thing to me when it comes to being around people you love," said Grandison.

This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines on how to safely celebrate Thanksgiving. The list includes limiting the number of guests, avoiding self-serve food options, and hosting a virtual dinner.

Dr. Kricket Davis with Coliseum Medical Centers says CDC recommendations can be helpful in reducing the risk of catching the virus.

"I think the main takeaways for preparing for a safe and fun holiday, is to remember that one, you've got to keep wearing the mask, to anything you can do outdoors is going to be safer than indoors, and three, just keep washing your hands," said Dr. Davis.