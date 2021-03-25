During the busiest days, the site would vaccinate more than 2,000 people, but only about 600 people appointments were scheduled Thursday.

MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that all Georgians 16 and older would be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for the expansion opened up Wednesday and Thursday, but turnout at the mass vaccination in Bibb County is off to a slow start.

"Honestly, I thought it would be packed, I thought it would take two hours to get through this," Evan Mackey said.

On Thursday morning, Mackey signed up to get vaccinated at the mass vaccination site in Macon. By the afternoon, he was already in line waiting because of open availability.

"It was great. I think her name was Sgt. Davie, she helped me through this. She had me signed up and everything and I was out within 15 minutes or so," Mackey said.

Even though more Georgians can get the vaccine, GEMA site manager Kerry Futch says they had only 600 appointments on Thursday.

"We hope that number is going to increase now that the new eligibility has gone into effect," Futch said.

Futch says on their busiest days, they would vaccinate more than 2,000 people.

"This week, our numbers have trended down a little lower for whatever reasons, we are not sure," Futch said.

The North Central Health District which covers counties like Bibb and Houston are only seeing a "bump up" increase in appointments.

"We are actually seeing a lower demand than what we saw a few months ago," Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District said.

Hokanson says with over 1,000 vaccine providers in the state they are now better able to meet the demand.

"For the district overall, we have the capacity to be able to do at least over 10,000 vaccinations every single week. That is, of course, based on the current manpower, the current flow at each of the health departments," Hokanson said.

While things are quiet, Mackey recommends you get vaccinated if you want to.