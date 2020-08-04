WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Washington County couple's wedding plans had to change because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sabrina Burse spoke to them about how they had to get a little creative with the wedding venue. It's a story straight from the heart.

Anne Johnson spent about six months planning a big church wedding and says she picked out a spacious reception venue she never got to use.

"As the virus started you know, snowballing here in the U.S every week or almost day after day our plans would get changed," said Johnson.

The couple didn't let that stop them from enjoying their special day. They had the ceremony in their living room and Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran attended.

"Going through something like this, you have to remind yourself that there are still blessings every day. Things could be a lot worse and you know we could have not gotten married and I would have been devastated still," said Johnson.

Johnson says she originally planned for 50 to 70 people to attend before the pandemic.

She says she was grateful to be able to have a an intimate ceremony with some loved ones.

"It was not the wedding we planned but it's the marriage God planned and even though it turned out completely opposite of what we in our minds and what we wanted, it still ended up being a beautiful day," said Johnson.

Johnson says her dad even walked her down the hall way for the ceremony. She says she plans on having a vow ceremony after the pandemic is over.

RELATED: 'We were just ready to be married': Central Georgia couple has small wedding despite COVID-19 spread

RELATED: Cardboard cutouts pose as guests for wedding amid COVID-19

RELATED: Cochran couple gets married 'COVID-19 style'

RELATED: Georgia couple has remote wedding ceremony via Zoom amid COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Georgia couple in quarantine ties knot in drive-by ceremony

RELATED: 'I'm heartbroken for all of them': Spread of COVID-19 forces brides to postpone their big day

RELATED: How to have a quarantine wedding during the COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: 'We could feel the love all day' | Couple has virtual wedding after coronavirus impacted their plans

RELATED: Coronavirus may have ruined their dream wedding, but it didn’t stop this couple from saying ‘I do’

RELATED: Central Georgia bride holds small wedding after postponement

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.