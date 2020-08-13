Weekly unemployment claims forecast to be above 1 million for 21st straight week

Thursday's report is expected to mark the 21st week in a row that at least 1 million new people sought unemployment in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The number of people filing new unemployment claims is expected to have improved to a new low for the coronavirus-era, but still be above the 1 million mark, according to estimates.

Economists expect new unemployment claims fell slightly to 1.1 million last week, which would mark 21 straight weeks claims have stayed above 1 million.

Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

The weekly unemployment claims info will be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

The number of new claims have come down significantly from their peak in March of more than 6 million.

Last week, the Labor Department's jobs report showed the unemployment rate did decline in July from 11.1% to 10.2%, though that still exceeds the highest rate during the Great Recession. And with confirmed viral cases still elevated in much of the nation and businesses under continued pressure, many employers appear reluctant or unable to hire.