MACON, Ga. — Churches across the country have closed their doors as COVID-19 continues to spread, but some local pastors say that's not going to stop them from celebrating Holy Week.

Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Easter are going to look a lot different this year.

"We are in a position that is quite unusual. I've been pastor of that church for 48 years, and we've never not had church," said Pastor Eddie Smith with Macedonia Church.

He said they've moved to prerecorded and online services due to the spread of COVID-19, but he's says it's not quite the same.

"We miss each other, you know, I got the feeling my members miss me, but I know I miss them," Smith said.

He said just because his congregation isn't together, doesn't mean they can't celebrate some of the most important days on the Christian calendar.

"Though we are not gathered in a building, you can still gather internally. You can be spiritually connected and not just my members, but anyone who wants to observe the resurrection," said Smith.

Mark and Fran Magoni, lead and associate pastors at Martha Bowman, said they still gave out palms for Palm Sunday for their weekly online service.

"Everything has been disrupted, our whole world, so we were trying to think how can we create feelings of normalcy the best that we could," said Fran.

They have already recorded their full Easter service, because they weren't sure how Governor Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place order would affect them.

"Technology has been a blessing in this sense that we still can be connected," said Mark.

The Magonis said they're still having Sunday School on Google Hangouts, and Smith said they have Bible studies via Facebook Live every Wednesday. It's a way to stay connected throughout the week.

Mark said even though they're apart, it's important they all still feel close to get through this together.

"Hope is so important, and we have hope, because there is a loving creator who created each one of us and wants to have a relationship with each person. With that hope we know that in this life, we can overcome any circumstance because of him, and we can care for others, because he loves them, and hope I think is a huge piece of the puzzle that we have because of God," said Mark.

