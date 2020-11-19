WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force holds first press briefing in months

Members of the White House coronavirus task force are scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon. It'll be the group's first public briefing since July.

WASHINGTON — As COVID-19 cases spike all across the country, members of the White House coronavirus task force will address the public Thursday afternoon.

The press briefing, scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern at the White House, will be the first with task force members in months. Online records from the White House show that members of the coronavirus task force were last involved in a press briefing in mid-July in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It's unclear whether Vice President Mike Pence or President Donald Trump plan to attend Thursday's briefing.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing again, leading several states to bring back restrictions meant to stop the spread. With the outbreak worsening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans against traveling for Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, the U.S. passed 250,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

There was a bit of promising news this week with drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna reporting preliminary results from late-stage trials showing their vaccines candidates were almost 95% effective.

Last Friday, Trump spoke publicly for the first time since his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden. Trump has refused to concede. Instead, the president has been pushing false claims of voter fraud in key states, even as courts continue to reject his challenges.

More than two weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the Trump administration is refusing to let Biden receive detailed briefings on national security and pandemic planning that leaders in both parties say are vital to ensure Biden can govern effectively on Day One.