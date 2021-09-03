The U.S. Senate has approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. We answered your questions about the third round of stimulus checks.

MACON, Ga. — According to the Associated Press, the Biden Administration estimates more than 150 million households will receive direct payments from the latest coronavirus stimulus package.

If all goes as planned, families could expect $1,400 for individuals, and then an additional $1,400 for each dependent in the household.

Sherri Goss with the Rosenberg Financial Group and Terry Parker with Clifton Lipford Hardison & Parker give the answers to your questions.

Who qualifies?

"If you’re a single individual with an income under $75,000 you can get $14,000 check," said Parker.

He said anyone who is dependent on the tax returner will qualify -- this includes adult dependents and children.

What is the qualification for a married couple that files jointly?

"If it’s under $150,000, it’d be for a couple, a married couple. You each can get a $1,400 check for each husband and wife," said Parker.

Can I still receive past stimulus checks?

"If people didn’t get checks from the last two rounds, when they file their tax returns this year they need to claim a credit for that money they never received," said Goss.

To receive maximum payment is it better to file my 2020 tax returns or should I wait?

According to Parker it all depends on your income in 2019 and 2020.

"If your income was higher in '19 than it was in '20, you want to go ahead and file the return -- quickly. If your income in '20 went up over ’19 then you may be better to wait."

This is because it might make you ineligible to receive the new stimulus check.

How should I file my tax returns?

"You've got to file online. You cannot do paper, they're not going to process paper fast enough. In fact, they're still working on paper applications from last year," said Goss.