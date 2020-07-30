WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Four Wilcox County football players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19, causing the Wilcox County Board of Education to suspend all middle school, JV and varsity football and softball until August 12.
According to a post on the Wilcox County Schools Facebook page, the Wilcox County athletic director notified school administration that a player had been tested positive for the virus. The district contacted the South Central Health District and had coaches and students who had been in contact with the player tested. 4 football players and one coach received positive COVID-19 tests and are said to have mild symptoms. 33 players and 13 staff members were quarantined, including all football coaches and one softball coach.
The post says softball games could be rescheduled for later in the season.