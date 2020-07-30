WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Four Wilcox County football players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19, causing the Wilcox County Board of Education to suspend all middle school, JV and varsity football and softball until August 12.

According to a post on the Wilcox County Schools Facebook page, the Wilcox County athletic director notified school administration that a player had been tested positive for the virus. The district contacted the South Central Health District and had coaches and students who had been in contact with the player tested. 4 football players and one coach received positive COVID-19 tests and are said to have mild symptoms. 33 players and 13 staff members were quarantined, including all football coaches and one softball coach.