WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin — They lived long, fulfilling lives. Wilford Kepler survived the front lines, went home after the war to his pen pal sweetheart in Wisconsin and fell in love.

Their family told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Mary started writing to Wilford while he was still fighting his way across the Pacific. They got married in 1946, had children and grandchildren. Life was good, and the couple was enjoying their golden years.

Everything changed on April 8. Mary tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sentinel reports she was quarantined at home on Easter Sunday when Wilford suddenly fell. He later tested positive, too.

They were both taken to the hospital – and never left.

But, their story is tragically romantic. Unlike many COVID-19 patients who are forced to fight for their lives alone, Wilford and Mary had each other. The hospital staff placed their beds right next to each other.

“They had been holding hands and that was just heartbreaking to hear but also heartwarming to hear. And we were just so thankful they were together and were aware they were together,” their granddaughter Natalie Lameka told WTMJ.

After more than seven decades alongside the love of his life, Wilford died on April 18. His official cause of death was a traumatic head injury from the fall.

Mary passed away just six hours later.

"It was definitely hard. but it was bittersweet," Lameka said. "They were able to say, 'I love you.'"

This Nov. 17, 2014 photo provided by Michael Kepler shows Wilford and Mary Kepler at their home in Wauwatosa, Wis. The Keplers died within hours of each other on April 18. Both had tested positive for COVID-19.(Photo courtesy Michael Kepler via AP)

