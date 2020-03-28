MACON, Ga. — One central Georgia company is stepping up to help hospitals and the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. We learned how YKK is trying to help keep first responders and patients safe.

"Especially on the fastening side, we have been in the medical and PPE industry for a long time," Jim Reed, President of YKK America, said.

Reed says employees are ramping up production on parts to help fight COVID-19.

"In Macon, there is a lot of production for military uniforms and a lot of airtight, watertight zippers for chem-bio suits," Reed said.

Reed says items like surgical gowns are directly helping FEMA, Homeland Security, and hospitals in our backyard.

"Also, working to engineer airtight, watertight zippers that can be used in containment tents that can be used for COVID-19 patients," Reed said.

According to Reed YKK is producing millions of parts during the COVID-19 pandemic to help first responders.

"We make things, so we want to make things that are useful so when we see the need, we all instinctively shift as quickly as possible," Reed said.

Products made in the United States will not only help here, but also around the world.

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.