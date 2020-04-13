ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There have been studies suggesting chemicals in household cleaners are possible reasons for health effects on skin and lungs.

We talked with Mikka Knapp, a Registered Dietitian, about what we can do to protect ourselves during this pandemic.

She believes those harsh industrial chemicals do damage to our skin, our lungs and can cause rashes.

Knapp suggests looking to the CDC for advice. She says it suggests using soap without fragrances and hydrogen peroxide.

"The best part about hydrogen peroxide is that it breaks down into water and oxygen, so it's completely non-toxic, but it is anti-viral. So if you can find a green product that has hydrogen peroxide or plain castile soap, or isopropyl alcohol, those are your best bets so I would look for those ingredients.

So is now the time to go green?

The Environmental Working Group also gave us a list of the top green cleaning products.

Here's the EWG's 16 effective and safe products to guard against coronavirus.

There is a way you can scan your barcode on a cleaner. It will tell you whether it has risk factors like carcinogens, skin irritants and allergens.

Knapp also suggests if you're cleaning with bleach, open the windows and doors so you're not stuck in a small space inhaling the chemicals.

