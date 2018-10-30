Georgia doctors of optometry are warning people to avoid decorative contact lenses that are not prescribed or professionally fitted since they can cause permanent injury, even blindness.

“They may seem harmless, but all contact lenses are classified as a medical device by the Food & Drug Administration requiring a prescription to be bought or sold,” said Dr. Scott Emely, president of the Georgia Optometric Association. “There is too much that can go wrong if you buy knockoff lenses that may have lead in the color tint, bacteria in the saline or be made of substandard polymers. Take my medical opinion and avoid them so you can be vision smart.”

Since 2005, federal law requires the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to regulate decorative lenses as medical devices, similar to corrective lenses.

Federal law says it is illegal to sell the lenses over-the-counter without a prescription.

According to the Georgia Optometric Association, it is a felony offense to sell contact lenses without a license in Georgia.

The risks can include the following:

A cut or scratch on the top layer of the eyeball (corneal abrasion)

Allergic reactions like itchy, watery red eyes

Decreased vision

Infection

Blindness

Lead Poisoning

Dr. Emely said people should follow instructions about cleaning, disinfecting and wearing the lenses, and never borrow lenses from a friend.

