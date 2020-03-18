MACON, Ga. — If you've been grocery shopping this week, it's hard not to miss all the empty shelves.

A lot of this has to do with people panic-buying due to coronavirus concerns.

Nationwide, grocery stores are struggling to keep items on the shelves.

"Looking around, the shelves are pretty bear, even the frozen food section," Zutredia Gary Hill said.

Toilet Paper, bread, meat, and frozen foods are either gone or ravaged through in Macon grocery stores, sending several people going store-to-store to just get what they need for the week.

"I couldn't find ground beef. They were completely out out here. They were out of chicken. They were out of pork chops, and a lot of the frozen vegetables are gone," Gary Hill said.

This is her third stop this week to finish her grocery list.

"I came a couple days ago. I came here to get some Ragu sauce. They didn't have that, but they did have it today," Gary Hill said.

People like Hill are having to make more than one trip to the grocery store because some decided to stock up early.

So, why are people hoarding?

"It's not reasonable, It's emotional," Bruce Conn, a therapist at Coliseum Medical, said.

"Our emotions is what motivates us. When you use the word 'pandemic,' people get motivated. It's not logical. There's no cases in Middle Georgia. But people get excited internally and that's what we respond to," Conn said.

Conn says it's an easy and cheap response.

"I can get toilet paper. It's not a high risk investment in my safety with that, and it's an easy thing to do and it makes me feel better," Conn said.

He says the bottom line -- don't hoard.

"We're trying to control the uncontrollable and we don't need to control it. The trucks are loaded. They're driving right now to your store," Conn said. "You're okay.

Shoppers like Hill agree with Conn's advice.

"Share. If you're buying, please share. Share with the elderly who can't get out," Hill said.

Many grocery stores will be restocked this week. However, it's just a matter of how long items stay on the shelves.

Several government officials, including the President, are urging people not to hoard and to get just what they need.

President Trump met with food industry executives on Sunday on how to manage the crisis. In a news conference, he said grocery stores are working to restock.

