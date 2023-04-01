'Be the help': Survivors, first responders encourage CPR training after Damar Hamlin incident

CPR can double or triple someone's chances of survival after cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As doctors work to heal Damar Hamlin, emergency crews are reminding the public a few minutes of CPR can save someone's life.

Ed Kosiec said it did for him.

Watching the Buffalo Bills' Monday night game live brought back painful memories for him.

"It really, really hits home," Kosiec said. "It was emotional for me."

In 2019, Kosiec was in cardiac arrest at a restaurant. Of the 30 to 40 people in the room, he said a high school student saved his life by performing CPR until medics arrived.

Lack of training or experience, fear of hurting someone and legal ramifications often hinder people from performing CPR, Kosiec said.

A call to 911 when someone becomes unresponsive, followed by CPR during the first few minutes may be what saves someone's life before medics arrive.

While being apprehensive about performing CPR is normal, it can double or triple someone's chances of survival from cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.

"You are actually being someone's heartbeat if their heart is stopped," Courtney Burt with the AHA in Tampa Bay said.

Burt encourages people to take advantage of several resources available.

For instance, AHA's hands-only CPR video resources take fewer than two minutes to complete. Interested participants may also find training centers and courses through its website.

Burt also reminds people that 911 operators can assist bystanders who want to help.

"Any CPR is going to be better than no CPR," Burt said.

As for fear of legal ramifications from improper CPR, Burt said while it varies state by state, the Good Samaritan Act protects bystanders as long as the effort is in good faith to save someone's life.

Since Kosiec survive, he started Every Second Counts CPR. He helped pass Florida's CPR mandate in schools and also taught through a 48-state tour.

Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction," the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday.

Kosiec said he hopes the incident encourages people to educate themselves.

"Jump in. Be the help," Kosiec said.

Roughly 70% of cardiac arrests that do not happen in the hospital occur in homes and private residences, therefore, a friend or family member is most likely to be the person who needs to take action, the AHA states.

The nonprofit organization also issued more information on cardiac arrest in light of Hamlin's hospitalization.