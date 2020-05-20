TAMPA, Fla. — Hospitals and doctors' offices are reopening for you to have non-emergency procedures.

But many of you may be hesitant to go to the doctor right now. In some cases, not going to the doctor could be more harmful.

People with underlying conditions have had their non-emergency surgeries or regular medical appointments canceled or postponed because of COVID-19.

Now many are scared to reschedule those appointments or are ignoring symptoms altogether.

But delaying that care or procedure to diagnose and treat can be dangerous.

10 Tampa Bay's Allison Kropff talked with the American Heart Association's Chief Science and Medical Officer, Dr. Mariell Jessup.

She told Kropff that every 40 seconds someone in this country has a heart attack or stroke. But says that during this time, we've seen a 30-50 percent decrease in those cases.

What she thinks that means is that people are sitting at home and suffering with symptoms when they would normally call 911 or their doctor.

Jessup emphasized that it is safe to get help.

"If you have concerns, pick up the phone, call your doctor or call the hospital to find out if you can talk to somebody. It's really not time to delay."

She says if you're worried, don't be afraid to call your doctor's office and ask them what they're doing to keep you safe and what to expect when you arrive.

A lot of offices will have you wait in your car until your appointment, have your temperature checked and ask you to wear a mask.

If you have questions or need support you can call 1-800-AHA USA1 or visit heart.org.

