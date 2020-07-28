Six feet apart: How 'smelling distance' could be to blame for drop in deodorant sales

One consumer goods company says during the COVID-19 lockdown it saw fewer personal care items sell but a lot more ice cream.

TAMPA, Fla. — Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, people are spending more time at home and less time going out.

Plus, when people are out, there's a six-foot social distancing guideline, so people might not always be in smelling range of each other.

Yes, we said smelling range.

That's because in a recent report, consumer goods company Unilever said the demand for personal care products has gone down. The company owns brands like Dove soap and Axe deodorants.

CNN Business reported the company blames lockdowns for a decline in sales.

It isn't all bad news for the company though. It also owns Ben & Jerry's and Magnum.

It reported ice cream sales have shot up since people are spending more time at home eating.

Let's face it, you probably need both down here in Florida.

Good to know

If you want to keep your armpits fresh but don't want to spend money at the store or venture out during the pandemic, we have a homemade recipe that works like a charm-- even down here in the Florida heat.

Ingredients

1/2 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup baking soda

1/4 cup corn starch (or arrowroot powder if you have sensitive skin)

A few drops of an essential oil of your choice

It's the natural antibacterial in coconut oil that helps with odor and the baking soda and cornstarch that keep you dry.

