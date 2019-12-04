If you're thinking you're safe from the measles because you got the vaccine when you were younger, think again.

Health officials warn that if you got the vaccine between 1957 and 1989, you may be vulnerable.

The Detroit Free Press reports people who were vaccinated then only received one dose, which may not be enough to protect them in case of an outbreak.

Also, some people may not be sure what vaccines they got when they were younger.

Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, recommended speaking to your healthcare provider to check and see if you're covered.

Other resources include family, school and military records.

Some states, including Florida, also offer an online state registry of vaccination records.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.