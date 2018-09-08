Back-to-school shopping is in full-swing. But before you buy your child a new backpack, you’ll want to read this.

Doctors say backpacks that are too big, too heavy or are worn improperly can cause life-long back problems.

School supplies, binders, lunch, a thermos and for older kids, books. Those are just a few of the things our kids haul around the halls. But how much is too much?

“When a person overloads their backpack the backpack wants to pull them backwards.

So, to compensate the child or person will kind of roll their shoulders forward to equalize the weight, but then that leads to bad posture which can be a life-long problem,” says Dr. Ankur Shah, a pediatrician with Novant Health Pediatrics in Blakeney.

He says a backpack should weigh no more than 15-percent of a person’s bodyweight. That typically works out to be no more than 8 pounds for a second-grader, 9 pounds for a 4th grader and only 15 pounds for an 8th grader.

Carrying more than that is when doctors said kids are at risk of developing back problems.

“You can start to strain muscles in the shoulders, neck, lower back kind of affects the whole body,” he said.

He tells parents, when possible opt for the smaller backpack, preferably with straps at least 2 inches wide. Dr. Shah also said how the child wears the backpack is just as important.

“Usually about 4 to 5 times a year I’ll have a child -- and age is varied from your 6- and 7-year-olds to your teenagers where they’re complaining of pain and when you get into the history, you realize they’re wearing their backpacks incorrectly,” he said.

So how should you wear it? Dr. Shah says instead of slinging the backpack with one strap, wear both straps.

Once both straps are comfortable on the shoulders, he said you should then pull the straps so that your backpack sits high. Not following these guidelines could result in lifelong damage.

“It can be something significant because it can lead to some significant long-term issues with chronic back pain and posture issues,” said Dr. Shah.

And he added that these same guidelines also apply to adults.

© 2018 WCNC