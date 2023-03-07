Doctors prepare for heat emergencies before the 4th of July

According to the CDC, heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness.

MACON, Ga. — The Fourth of July can bring heat, fireworks, and health complications. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. Central Georgia doctors are expected to see a busy holiday.

Dr. Sameer Ifran with Piedmont Macon says patients are coming in for heat exhaustion and dehydration. With the heat index reaching triple digits, he recommends people pay more attention to their health.

"And not just hydration with water, hydration with electrolytes, drinking Gatorade. If you're drinking alcohol or drinking soda, make sure you pair it with water to go with it. Make sure you're adequately eating. It's really easy to, you know, get caught up in the social stuff that goes on this weekend to forget to take care of ourselves," Dr.Ifran said.

Ifran says patients with preexisting conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure should drink more water when it is hot outside.

Other patient visits he sees are fireworks injuries. Dr. Timothy Longaker with Atrium Health Navicent Urgent Care says sparklers can be dangerous and recommends keeping them out of the kid's reach.

"They give out 1200 degrees of heat. I'd suggest that parents give those glow lights to their children and that's who gets burned," Dr. Longaker said.

Longaker says they are getting about 3 people a day with heat-related illnesses.

"When you become lightheaded, headache, nauseated, you probably getting in heat exhaustion, and that's when you got to get out of there," Longaker said.

Ifran says being in the Georgia heat can take a toll on the body and that sends people to the ER.

"With the Fourth of July right around the corner, things that we see often are firework injuries, alcohol intoxication leading to falls, head trauma injuries," Ifran said.