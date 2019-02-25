MACON, Ga. — Monday has been a long time coming -- the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital is officially open for business

Dozens attended the opening and ribbon cutting outside the new building at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Q&A | What you need to know about the Navicent-Atrium deal

Beverly Knight Olson says her namesake was designed and made for children.

RELATED: Get an exclusive look inside the new Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital

On 13WMAZ News at 5, we're taking the show on the road for the grand opening celebration that’s been years in the making!

You can expect to see an interview with Olson, hear from a hospital patient, and see a heartwarming feature story by Suzanne Lawler about the reason why one nurse chose to work in the NICU.