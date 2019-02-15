DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Environmental Protection Division plans to fine a Dublin company $7,053 over air quality violations.

An EPD enforcement order issued on January 30 says a glass melting furnace was putting too much particulate matter and Nitrous Oxide into the atmosphere.

The Environmental Protection Agency says excessive amounts of particulate matter in the atmosphere can cause breathing and heart problems. Nitrous Oxide is considered a green house gas.

The order says if the company doesn't correct the problem, it could face increasing fines in the future.

The company celebrated the grand opening of a major new manufacturing facility in Dublin in 2018.

Valmiera makes specialized products out of glass fibers. They can be used in building, insulation, as well as products where smoke and heat resistance are important.

So far, the company hasn't responded to a request for comment from WMAZ.