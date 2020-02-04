DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin VA is asking veterans to access resources online because of coronavirus.

According to a news release from the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, it's part of an effort to keep people safe during the pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19, precautionary measures and out of concern for our Veterans, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines,” director David L. Whitmer said in the release.

Veterans are being asked to use online tools for routine or non-urgent matters.

"Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time,” Whitmer said.

The Dublin VA says these are some ways veterans can access tools they may need:

Telephone or Video Appointments: Veterans can receive care at home — either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, Veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans may also call, but VA is requesting that Veterans only call with urgent needs at this time. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit here.

Veterans can receive care at home — either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, Veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans may also call, but VA is requesting that Veterans only call with urgent needs at this time. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit here. Prescription Refills: Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app at here.

Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app at here. Text Message Reminders: Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. Veterans can monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Enroll at here.

Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. Veterans can monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Enroll at here. Secure Messaging: With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, Veterans can send online secure messages to your VA health care team to ask them non-urgent health questions. Register at here.

With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, Veterans can send online secure messages to your VA health care team to ask them non-urgent health questions. Register at here. Connected Care Services: Call 1-800-595-5229. Choose option 2 for pharmacy, option 3 for scheduling, option 4 for nursing, Call Center hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For 24/7 services call 888-651-2684. In many cases, telehealth is available.

For more information about the VA’s Connected Care technologies, click here.

