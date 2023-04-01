'Educate our children on this stuff as well': Macon mom expresses importance of learning CPR

According to the National Institute of Health, every minute without CPR reduces a person's survival chances by 7% to 10%.

MACON, Ga. — On Monday night, viewers watched a medical response team quickly take action by performing CPR on Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin. When someone goes into cardiac arrest, every minute matters for the person in distress.

Charneicka Brown is a mom of two and a family nurse practitioner at Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants. She remembers being "the only person at the game that knew how to do CPR."

Brown was at a football game when she had to quickly take action.

"It was a baby -- they had a fever, had a febrile seizure, proceeded to choking, and then lost consciousness," Brown said.

Brown was with her children when the baby was not responding to her. She says her children remained calm and gave Brown room to resuscitate the little baby.

"In my household, we educate our children on this stuff as well. Actually, we taught our children CPR," Brown said.

Cardiac arrest is when there is a problem with the heart's electrical system. The heart stops beating and no blood is pumping to the rest of the body. Viewers saw Hamlin being given CPR for nine minutes. Dr. Felix Sogade with Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants, cardiac arrest can happen anywhere. He says he's working to make sure CPR is taught in schools.

"No one should graduate high school without knowing how to do CPR and using an AED because it's so simple. The devices are designed for a 12th-grader to use, but we need to train people how to use it. As you can see, we can still talk about Damar Hamlin today because there are medical specialists there," Dr. Felix Sogade said.

According to the American Heart Association, out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are most likely to happen at home, followed by public places, then nursing homes. CPR from a bystander can double and even triple someone's chances of survival. Dr. Sogade says cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, even someone as healthy as Damar Hamlin.

If you see someone unconscious, you should call 911 immediately. You should tap on them to see if they are responsive. If they are not responsive, you should immediately begin chest compressions. The American Heart Association recommends "hands-only CPR," which is when you only give chest compressions and do not need to do mouth-to-mouth. You should put your hands on top of the other, place them in the center of the chest, and push hard and fast.

"As a nation, we should take it upon ourselves to learn how to do CPR, whether you're a mom, you're a dad, you're in a sporting event, it's not something that should be left to medical professionals only," Dr. Sogade said.