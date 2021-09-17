Enrollment periods are opening for Medicare and health care | Are you ready?

There was a special enrollment period for health care, but now it's time for the standard enrollment periods for next year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Enrollment for Medicare opens October 15 and ends December 7 for coverage in 2022.

The open enrollment period for health care opens November 1 and you have until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

Morgan Campbell, Alliance Insurance Services, and Catherine Sevier of AARP NC answer your questions.

MEDICARE

Want to compare Medicare plans? Try Medicare.gov

“What's most important to understand about Medicare is when the open period enrollment is. It's the month of your 65th birthday plus 3 months prior and 3 months after. if you miss that window you will suffer a 10% penalty every 12 months and that penalty doesn't go away once you start, and you pay that higher premium for the rest of your life,” said Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial.

According to the Marketplace Website, you can preview 2022 plans and prices. Answer a few questions to see plans and estimated prices based on your income.

Here's more information on Medicare for 2022 coverage.

Things to know about coverage on healthcare.gov:

#1: Coverage could be cheaper than you think. Last year at HealthCare.gov, 9 in 10 people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. 4.7 million uninsured people were eligible for a plan with a $0 monthly premium.

#2: Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2020, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2021. Every year, plans and prices change; you could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets your needs.

#3: Accidents happen and people get sick. One trip to the ER could cost more than monthly rent. Health insurance protects you from the unexpected.

#4: Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, free help is just a quick call away. Call 1-800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov or make a one-on-one appointment now.

If you can’t pay my premiums because of hardship due to COVID-19......