Mental Health Monday: extracurricular activities could have positive impacts on your child's mental health

Keeping kids busy could increase positive habits and encourage good time management skills.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — We are now well into the school year, which means busy schedules, carpooling, practices and other programs making many kids and parents' jammed packed with things to do--but what does that do mentally for kids?

Renee Murray loves her grandchildren to the core and she likes to make sure their minds and time are occupied.

“So, what we try to do is keep them busy and structured. So they will be more organized, create better character and do things to enhance them,” she said.

Some agree that her strategy is valid.

“The benefits of extracurricular activities for kids helps encourage positive habits. Especially in sports, clubs, or organizations,”

Patty Gibbs, the Executive Director at Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia, says frequent activity can also help develop a child's own personal skills, and help them to find out what they are interested in.

She says time management skills can also increase.

Gibbs says while there are a lot of benefits, parents and guardians still need to be careful not to overwork their kids.

“When you're able to find those happy balances, it can actually reduce that stress, anxiety and promote those happy feelings as opposed to the hard depressive symptoms sometimes children can present,”

“I like to keep them busy because like the old cliche 'an idle mind is like the devils workshop,”

And don’t forget about yourself as when you’re raising the young minds of the future.

It's important to make sure you don't overload yourself as a parent. Spreading yourself thin while you shuttle kids around to activities can be unhealthy as well.

Don't forget to add in some quality family time too!