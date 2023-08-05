'She can put a smile on any kid's face' | New facility dogs added to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

With two new dogs added at Children's, 11Alive shadowed veteran dog, Stella, to see the difference the dogs make for the patients and staff.

ATLANTA — The Canines for Kids team at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta got some new members to help both the kids and hospital staff.

Blanche and Marvel, both golden retrievers, are the two newest members of the team. Blanche will spend time at Scottish Rite, while Marvel is the first ever facility dog at Hughes Spalding.

For a hands on look at the role these dogs play for the hospital, 11Alive sat in on a session with Stella, one of the team's veteran canines.

Stella was working with an 11-year-old at the hospital named Zahmir, a patient at Children's Day Rehabilitation Center.

For Zahmir, helping get Stella ready for work is part of helping him heal.

Each step may seem simple - putting on her collar, brushing her hair, giving her water - but remembering that plan is a big part of his healing process.

"She helps me work on my goals," the boy said, knowing Stella is there to help him. She is one of now 12 facility dog's at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

"Some are placed in specific units and some go through the hospital just to help support the kids and the staff, as well. They're wonderful for that. We have Stella here at Day Rehab," said Jason Amos, with Children’s.

Amos is also Stella’s handler, meaning he stays with her during sessions with the kids. He added that patients at the center are typically facing brain and spinal cord injuries.



"[Zahmir] was hit by a car," Amos said, adding the boy was "just walking with his family when tragedy struck."

Amos said now they’re working on getting Zahmir to move his body again, while also focusing on his problem solving skills and his memory. That’s where Stella comes in.

"He has no idea that he's doing an hour of therapy. He is taking care of Stella," said Amos. "The distraction that the dog brings and allows the therapist and the patient to focus on their body and move through that to get better. It moves the needle every time."

Since starting work with Stella at Children’s, Zahmir has moved from using a walker to now being able to walk with a walking cast. Additionally, Amos said Zahmir’s personality and smile are starting to shine through again.

"It melts you and you know, there's no other way to describe it," Amos said with a smile.