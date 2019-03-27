The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday it had approved a new drug to treat multiple sclerosis.

MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that disrupts communications between the brain and other parts of the body through the central nervous system. MS occurs more frequently in women than in men and first symptoms usually show between the ages of 20 and 40.

The FDA approved Mayzent tablets to treat adults with MS, including those with "clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease."

A clinical trial of Mayzent was done with 1,651 patients and compared the pill to placebos. The trial found the number patients who took the Mayzent and saw progression in disability was lower than those who took the placebo. The trial found the Mayzent also decreased the number of relapses.

The FDA said the most common side effects reported by the patients were headaches, high blood pressure and live function test increases.

The FDA gave approval of Mayzent to Novartis. Reuters reported that Novartis has priced the treatment at $88,000 a year.

Boston-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review told Reuters Novartis would have to price the new pill between $680 and $1,000 a month for it to be cost-effective.

