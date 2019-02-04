WASHINGTON — Federal officials are halting experiments on kittens and cats after a Florida lawmaker brought them to light.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture was conducting parasite-related experiments on cats and kittens as it researched toxoplasmosis, a leading food-borne illness, CBS Miami reported.

The bipartisan KITTEN Act, or "Kittens in Traumatic Testing Ends Now Act," was co-sponsored by GOP Rep. Brian Mast, who had described the practice as “taxpayer-funded kitten slaughter.”

The USDA said the kittens were used because they're the only host for the organism that causes toxoplasmosis.

Officials said Tuesday that no cats were infected with toxoplasmosis or euthanized since September 2018 and the 14 healthy cats they still have at their Maryland facility are being adopted by USDA employees.

