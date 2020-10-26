'I felt very alone': Warner Robins woman recovering from COVID-19 at home after plasma transfusion

As we continue to see a slight increase in COVID-19 numbers across the state, one Houston County woman says she's on the road to recovery.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Rebecca Chambers says earlier this month, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with pneumonia in both of her lungs.

"I woke up Monday morning with a fever, and then I had lost my sense of taste and smell, body aches," she said.

The 38-year-old says it's taken a dramatic toll on her health.

"I went from going to the gym one to two times a day, no medications, all healthy, no issues, no health problems, to now 10 medicines, shots around the clock, loss of breathing, and obviously I'm on oxygen full time," she says.

Chambers says her doctors tried multiple treatments, including the Remdesivir treatment, but nothing was improving her symptoms.

The doctors at Houston Medical Center then posed the idea for a plasma transfusion.

"Once they found the match, it took about two and a half hours for the transfusion and honestly, I started feeling a difference within hours," Chambers said.

During her time in the hospital, Chambers decided to document her stay and progress for family and friends on Facebook. She says it helped keep her optimistic.

"I felt very alone. All you can hear through the day is people coding and you're scared, you don't know if you're gonna make it the next day, so reaching out to my friends really helped me push, really helped me fight," she said.

Chambers is home now, and she says doctors don't know how long she'll need the oxygen tank for.

She wants people to take the virus seriously.

"It can hit anybody at any shape, form, and effects, you just don't know. Just be safe, wear a mask, wash your hands, and try to limit exposure as much as possible," she said.

Chambers says once she recovers fully, she plans to donate plasma to help people who need it, like herself.