CDC confirms first potential case of monkeypox in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia has reported its first potential case of monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Atlanta-based federal public health agency reported an orthopoxvirus diagnosis in Georgia Wednesday. Other orthopoxviruses include smallpox and less well-known viruses such as camelpox or cowpox. Officials in Georgia are still testing this orthopoxvirus case to fully confirm it is monkeypox.

Monkeypox was first reported in the United States in Massachusetts in May. The man in Georgia with the orthopoxvirus had recently traveled from Canada, according to health officials there.

So far, Florida is the only other southern state to report cases of the illness. Other states such as Virginia and New York have also reported cases, CDC data shows.

No details were provided about Georgia's potential monkeypox patient.

Symptoms of the illness include a blister rash. The CDC also lists fever, chills and fatigue as known symptoms, with people reporting muscle aches and headaches.

World Health Organization leaders met earlier this week to discuss the spread of the virus. The nation's leading expert in monkeypox said she doesn't expect the infections to escalate into another pandemic, like with COVID-19, but emphasized there's still much to learn about the virus including how it is transmitted. Medical experts say monkeypox is known to spread through close physical contact with an infected person.

Those who contract the virus typically have symptoms for two to four weeks, according to the WHO. Global health leaders that severe monkeypox cases happen in children "and are related to the extent of virus exposure, patient health status and nature of complications."

There is currently no treatment to prevent or cure the virus but some patients are treated with the smallpox vaccine or antivirals according to the CDC.