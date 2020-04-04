BONAIRE, Ga. — 13WMAZ wants to support our local business community through these tough times.

That's why we're spotlighting Central Georgians who are still 'Open for Business.'

Like most businesses, CrossFit Carnivore in Bonaire closed it's doors due to COVID-19.

While the building is closed, gym members are still staying fit with some friendly competition.

It's all done at home!

Each day, team members perform the workout of the day at home. Whoever gets the most points at the end of the month wins.

It's not just about fitness. They are also supporting the community.

Team members have donated $400 in gift cards for healthcare professionals and plan to keep going.

Owner Amy Williams says she's proud of everything her team is doing right now.

"I have been taken back by the support. We've been giving along with the gift cards. We just ask that they donate $10 that will buy a gift for Starbucks, or Chic-fil-a, or somewhere we can give a healthcare worker and say, 'Thank you for being on the front line'," Williams said.

