If you have type 2 diabetes and are taking SGLT2 inhibitors, you will want to read this.

Research is linking the diabetes medications to Fournier gangrene, a “flesh-eating” bacteria that attacks the genital and/or anal regions, according to U.S News and World Report.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the warning about the rare infection in 2018.

The FDA started requiring a warning about the risk to be added onto SGLT2 inhibitors prescription information and to patients.

The FDA says SGLT2 inhibitors are a new type of diabetes medicine that includes canagliflozin (Invokana), dapagliflozin (Farxiga) and empagliflozin (Jardiance).

U.S. News reported that 55 people who took the medication between 2013 and 2019 got Fournier gangrene.

The National Organization for Rare Disorders says the risk for contracting Fournier gangrene is still very low.

The treatment options for Fournier gangrene are broad-spectrum antibiotics and surgery to get rid of the dead tissue.

