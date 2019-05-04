There are nearly 400 confirmed cases of the measles in the U.S., the second-highest level since the disease was eliminated back in 2000.

We're now getting a better idea of how fast an outbreak can spread. Researchers at the University of South Florida partnered with the University of Pittsburgh to create an online measles simulator.

Click here to test out the Florida measles simulator.

This is how it works: On the left side is a scenario with 80 percent of school-age kids vaccinated; and on the right side is another scenario with a 95 percent vaccination rate.

The red on the left side indicates a measles outbreak, while the right side scenario demonstrates herd immunity stopping the spread. Researchers hope this drives home the message of why vaccines are so important.

